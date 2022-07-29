Skip to contents
NFL

Good Job, Everyone. Great Work.

Tom Ley
10:42 AM EDT on Jul 29, 2022
Kyler Murray
Harry How/Getty Images

Well, that all ended rather hilariously, didn’t it? Just a few days after the whole world found out that Kyler Murray’s $230 million contract with the Cardinals included a clause requiring him to do four hours of independent study every week, the team announced that homework has now been removed from the agreement.

This followed several days of widespread public backlash that raised all sorts of questions about just what the hell is going on within the skulls of the Cardinals’ front office executives and Murray’s agent. It seems like job No. 1 for a competent GM is not alienating your star quarterback at precisely the same moment that you are committing your franchise to him, and I have to imagine that jobs No. 1 and No. 2 for a decent agent are something like “don’t allow your client to sign a contract that could be voided entirely by some vague and gimmicky clause,” and “don’t allow your client to sign a contract that actively demeans his work ethic.”

Anyway, it’s possible that this would have eventually died down even with the entire football world uniting to call everyone who was involved in crafting this contract a big dumb idiot. But then Murray decided to hold an impromptu press conference at mini-camp yesterday, and even though he wouldn’t come right and say that he was mad at the Cardinals, he did say this:

So now the clause is gone, but what difference will that make, really? Everyone involved in this saga has already been publicly debased and humiliated (that was probably the point all along), and now the Cardinals are headed into what should be a promising season as the laughingstock of the NFL. So take some comfort in knowing that no matter how bad of a week you had at work, you did a better job than several people who are in charge of a billion-dollar sports franchise.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Sebastian Vettel, Formula One’s Biggest Fan, Will Retire

Racing
3Comments
Kathryn Xu

Good Job, Everyone. Great Work.

NFL
43Comments
Tom Ley
Normal Gossip

The Secret's Out: There's Normal Gossip Merch

You DID hear it from us! Normal Gossip t-shirts and tote bags are now available in the merch shop.
Shop Now

Rams Lawsuit Reveals The Madness Of Personal Seat Licenses

NFL
87Comments
Chris Thompson

Kurt Benkert Reveals The Key To A Good QB Kneel

NFL
39Comments
Kalyn Kahler

See more stories