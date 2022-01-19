Skip to contents
Podcasts

Find The Thing That Feels Like You, With Harper Jay MacIntyre

Giri Nathan and Samer Kalaf
2:42 PM EST on Jan 19, 2022
Illustration by Tara Jacoby

Many names are given, but some are chosen. That’s the theme of the second episode of Namedropping, in which the fellas are joined by games genius and Dreamcast enthusiast Harper Jay MacIntyre, who picked her own name twice. Harper was previously a games critic at Kotaku under the byline Heather Alexandra; she’s now a community manager at Double Fine Productions. We discuss navigating a legal name change after transitioning, watching a nom de plume overtake your personal life, and the nuances of naming characters. The two New Hampshire experts also discuss the upsides of growing up in “Live Free or Die” territory.

The transcript for the episode can be found here. Do us a little favor: If you read the transcript instead of downloading and listening, go ahead and give us a review when you’re done.

You can subscribe to Namedropping on AppleSpotify, or wherever else you listen to podcasts. Here’s our RSS feed. Email us at namedropping@defector.com, or follow us on Instagram. Thanks for listening.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

