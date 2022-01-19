Find The Thing That Feels Like You, With Harper Jay MacIntyre

Many names are given, but some are chosen. That’s the theme of the second episode of Namedropping, in which the fellas are joined by games genius and Dreamcast enthusiast Harper Jay MacIntyre, who picked her own name twice. Harper was previously a games critic at Kotaku under the byline Heather Alexandra; she’s now a community manager at Double Fine Productions. We discuss navigating a legal name change after transitioning, watching a nom de plume overtake your personal life, and the nuances of naming characters. The two New Hampshire experts also discuss the upsides of growing up in “Live Free or Die” territory.

The transcript for the episode can be found here.

