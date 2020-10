The A’s postseason of awkwardly timed in-game interviews continued today in the opening game of their ALDS against the Astros, when the TBS broadcast spoke to Astros manager Dusty Baker. Moments after Baker joined, A’s catcher Sean Murphy smacked a donger to center field. “Oh lord!” is right.

"Oh lord!" – Dusty Baker mic'd up as he watched Sean Murphy's solo shot pic.twitter.com/4gwUZjU5Ot — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) October 5, 2020

