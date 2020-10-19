Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Delightful Masshole Shares Her Simple Reason To Vote

Samer Kalaf
October 19, 2020
A woman holding a Dunkin' iced coffee and wearing a Patriots jersey and New England sports facemask
Image via WHDH 7News

Over the weekend, there was a perfect local news clip of a woman in a Cam Newton Patriots jersey and New England sports facemask toting a large Dunkin’ iced coffee as she espoused the merits of voting. As Spencer Buell of Boston magazine found out, it was slightly too perfect, although the star of the moment wasn’t exaggerating by much.

“I wanted to vote at Fenway because we’ve all been cooped up inside for a little bit, and I got my Dunkies,” she said. “And I’m ready to vote for Joe Biden but I wish I was voting for Bernie Sanders, but it’s a team sport.”

Laura Eastaugh intentionally made herself appear like the biggest Masshole in the state when she went to go vote at Fenway Pahk, but as she revealed to Buell, she was wicked pumped to vote at the home of the Sawks and does support Bernie Sanders. The accent isn’t her default, but she developed it through her job:

The thing is, Eastaugh doesn’t actually talk like that. At least, not all the time. “It might have been a little performance art,” she says over the phone, with a decidedly less Boston twang.

She tells me she perfected the accent seen in the video years ago while working in child support enforcement for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, where she learned that it came in handy. “I’ve always lived in Boston, so I’m not faking a Boston accent or anything like that,” she says, but “when I would use my cute girly voice like this sometimes people would walk all over me on the phone, so I started doing an exaggerated Boston accent, and people stopped trying to fight with me on the phone so much.”

Boston magazine

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Later.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Delightful Masshole Shares Her Simple Reason To Vote

Defector Up All Night
Samer Kalaf
A woman holding a Dunkin' iced coffee and wearing a Patriots jersey and New England sports facemask

Harry Kane Is Back On His Bullshit

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 18, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.

Even Joe Buck And Troy Aikman Find Pregame Flyovers To Be A Little Much These Days

NFL
Samer Kalaf

An Interview With The Professional Exterminator Who Defeated My Accursèd Roach Trunk

Life's Rich Pageant
Chris Thompson
Disgusting cockroaches cover a paper structure.
See more stories