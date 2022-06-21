Skip to contents
Defector Reads A Book

Defector Reads A Book Has Picked Its Next Book, To Read

Barry Petchesky
3:35 PM EDT on Jun 21, 2022
Thanks for chatting Lucky Jim with us; a good time was had by all. For this month’s selection we’re going to try something a little different.

We’re going to read Ray Bradbury’s justly legendary sci-fi fix-up, The Martian Chronicles. I think I’ve read it twice over my life, and anticipate that it’ll be just as good the third time. Let’s all gather back here on Thursday, July 14, and share what we think.

If you’re interested in participating in the discussion this month, we recommend looking for a copy at your local library, stopping by an independent bookstore, or heading over to Bookshop.org. (There, you’ll also find a list of previous Defector Reads A Book selections and some other staff favorites.)

We’ll make sure to send out a reminder in The Cipher, the daily newsletter that goes out to all Pal-and-up subscribers, but why not order it now? Thursday, July 14 isn’t that far away.

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor

