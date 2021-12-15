Danny Ainge To Almost Make Lots Of Trades For The Utah Jazz

Former Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge, a shrewd team-builder who always knew exactly which move to make in order to maximize his team’s performance, and who, most importantly, was always right on the cusp of making said move, has found himself a new gig.

ESPN story on the Jazz hiring Danny Ainge to oversee basketball operations: https://t.co/1O7hNBNZuZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

I look forward to next year’s trade deadline, and reading lots of stories about how Ainge had a big trade for Nikola Jokic all lined up and ready to go, but just couldn’t get it over the line.

