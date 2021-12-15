Skip to contents
Danny Ainge To Almost Make Lots Of Trades For The Utah Jazz

Tom Ley
6:45 PM EST on Dec 15, 2021
Former Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge, a shrewd team-builder who always knew exactly which move to make in order to maximize his team’s performance, and who, most importantly, was always right on the cusp of making said move, has found himself a new gig.

I look forward to next year’s trade deadline, and reading lots of stories about how Ainge had a big trade for Nikola Jokic all lined up and ready to go, but just couldn’t get it over the line.

