The Bills And Chiefs Were All Hopped Up And Ready To Scuffle

Patrick Redford
January 24, 2021 11:32 pm
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills hits Alex Okafor #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a play in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The specific way the Buffalo Bills lost in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was uniquely irritating. Kansas City offered their opponents a nine-point lead, only to start scoring and halt many of Buffalo’s drives en route to a 38-24 victory. You’d be steamed too if you had to watch Tyreek Hill stunt on you. Tensions grew throughout the game, but it boiled over late in the fourth quarter. The spark was Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s most accurate pass of the night, occurring after Tanoh Kpassagnon’s sack and right into the mask of defensive end Alex Okafor.

After Allen boinked one off Okafor’s helmet, the defender got in his grill, presumably to ask some follow-up questions. Bills offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano intervened, forcefully, and kicked off a proper little fracas. The dust settled with four penalties: two for unnecessary roughness, two for unsportsmanlike conduct.

This scene was only the most involved of the game’s extracurricular activities, which also included Bashaud Breeland suplexing Stefon Diggs and Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones punching Feliciano in the face. (Maybe that’s why Feliciano was so eager to participate in the fourth-quarter fight.)

Take it out on the tables, not the opponents.

