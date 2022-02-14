Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Win Free Books for Life from Bookshop.org

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Bookshop.org is giving one lucky winner free books for life. The Grand Prize winner will receive an annual gift card of $600 to spend on Bookshop.org and will also get to choose a bookstore to receive a donation. Five second-place winners will receive a $100 gift card to redeem on Bookshop.org.
Enter Now
Cycling

Big Bull Wreaks Havoc On Bike Race

Patrick Redford
3:35 PM EST on Feb 14, 2022
Youtube/Cowboy State Daily

On Wednesday, February 9, the organizers of the annual Rock Cobbler gravel race down in Bakersfield posed a series of photographs from the race course, showing a cool deer and some nice single-track trails, raising an eyebrow at 84-degree February temperatures, and asking, “What could go wrong?” On Saturday, they got their answer: a big bull.

The rider getting lit up here is Tony Inderbitzin, who told Cowboy State Daily that he’s (a) not seriously injured, and (b) one of four victims of the house-sized bull’s anti-cyclist agenda. The Rock Cobbler is a well-regarded race on the North American gravel scene, one known for both its demanding racing course as well as its flair for silly nonsense. Riders have to run through a ball pit on the course, and race organizer Sam Ames, who refers to himself as the Chief Entertainment Officer, revels in hosting a notably “kooky,” “unclassifiable” bike race. My point here is, cattle on the course wreaking havoc is not exactly out of character for such a competition.

Thankfully, none of the bull’s victims sustained serious injuries, and Ames said that two of them even finished the 84-mile race. Presumably next year’s race manual will include advice such as, “Ride around the hulking cattle, do not attempt to go through them.”

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Only Thing Stopping Me From Captaining The Los Angeles Lakers Is My Brave Support Of Human Rights

NBA
10Comments
Patrick Redford

Karen K. Ho Would Rather Be Hit By A Car Than Complain To The Manager

Podcasts
3Comments
Justin Ellis
Today's blogs are presented by

Win Free Books for Life from Bookshop.org

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Bookshop.org is giving one lucky winner free books for life. The Grand Prize winner will receive an annual gift card of $600 to spend on Bookshop.org and will also get to choose a bookstore to receive a donation. Five second-place winners will receive a $100 gift card to redeem on Bookshop.org.
Enter Now

WHOSE HOUSE? R A MS HOOSE

This Is So Stupid
56Comments
Barry Petchesky

The Race For The Top High School Basketball Job In The Country Is Officially On

High School Sports
11Comments
Dave McKenna

See more stories