Basketball Maneuvers I Would Feel Comfortable Performing In Front Of An NBA Player, Ranked

A 2018 clip of Joel Embiid playing pickup basketball is recirculating this week. Watching the civilian in the clip receive an entry pass from Embiid and take a few abortive dribbles before flinging a kick-out pass in Embiid’s direction got the staff thinking about the absurdity of performing any basketball maneuver in the vicinity of a flesh-and-blood NBA player.

It must feel stupid and doomed. But it must be kinda neat, too. Anyway, here is a definitive ranking: