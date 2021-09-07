Skip to contents
NBA

Attention Dzanan Musa: We Have Your Mail

12:32 PM EDT on Sep 7, 2021
Dzanan Musa's mail.
Photo: Laura Wagner

It appears that former Brooklyn Nets player Dzanan Musa has some important benefit information to review from the National Basketball Association. I know this because the mail that arrived from the NBA with his name on it, at the apartment where I was staying a few months ago, says “Important Benefit Information” in big letters.

I apologize to Musa, who is currently playing professionally in Spain for CB Breogán, for the delay in announcing that we have his mail. I put it in a drawer and forgot about it until I was tidying up just now. If you know how to get this mail to Musa, please email tips@defector.com, and we will be sure to forward the envelope.

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

