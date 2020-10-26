Arizona Trump Supporters Accuse DeAndre Hopkins Of Being Cooler Than Previously Realized

Donald Trump supporters who were part of a highway caravan Sunday in Phoenix say that Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins drove by the group and gave them double middle fingers, which, if true, would make him extremely cool.

Per the Arizona Republic, at around 1:30 p.m. local time, caravan participants noticed a man in a Ferrari convertible “weaving in and out of the line” as the group slowly drove down the highway. They believed he might have been a football player because he took an exit near the Cardinals’ stadium. Members of a “Patriots of Arizona” Facebook group shared photos of the man, later revealed to be Hopkins, giving the double-bird salute. Haha, awesome.

@DeAndreHopkins My 8 yr old son was in one of the cars you were swerving in and out of as you were disrupting the PHX Trump Train drive and trying to cause an accident. You're a piece of trash. Make your political statements, but you out people at risk today. @espn @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/7tAuuyM5Or — Richard Williams (@rwilliams254) October 25, 2020

@AZCardinals this is one of your own Deandre Hopkins flipping off people. Apparently weaving in and out of traffic during a Trump rally. Maybe he can set the example as a public figure and let people exercise their 1st amendment right. Great behavior from a Cardinal. pic.twitter.com/NgIzvmyrL2 — Jamie Ritchie (@jamieritchie_) October 26, 2020

@AZCardinals @KliffKingsbury can you please tell me why deandre Hopkins is allowed to play in tonight’s game after he was harassing people on the highway during a Trump parade? I was part of the parade and he was weaving in and out of our parade. See the pics attached pic.twitter.com/elPHhmjJAe — Tony Garcia (@Tony_Gato_724) October 25, 2020

There was no record of a traffic stop involving Hopkins, and the Cardinals did not offer comment. Hopkins showed up for his team’s Sunday night game and had 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, as Arizona beat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 37-34. The Trump supporters in the caravan presumably stayed mad, as that is the only thing they are capable of doing.