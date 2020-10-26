Arizona Trump Supporters Accuse DeAndre Hopkins Of Being Cooler Than Previously Realized

Donald Trump supporters who were part of a highway caravan Sunday in Phoenix say that Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins drove by the group and gave them double middle fingers, which, if true, would make him extremely cool.
Per the Arizona Republic, at around 1:30 p.m. local time, caravan participants noticed a man in a Ferrari convertible “weaving in and out of the line” as the group slowly drove down the highway. They believed he might have been a football player because he took an exit near the Cardinals’ stadium. Members of a “Patriots of Arizona” Facebook group shared photos of the man, later revealed to be Hopkins, giving the double-bird salute. Haha, awesome.
There was no record of a traffic stop involving Hopkins, and the Cardinals did not offer comment. Hopkins showed up for his team’s Sunday night game and had 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, as Arizona beat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 37-34. The Trump supporters in the caravan presumably stayed mad, as that is the only thing they are capable of doing.