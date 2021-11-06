The weekend open thread is …. open! Man your yapping stations!
Defector Up All Night
Ahem: Weekend Open Thread
10:14 AM EDT on Nov 6, 2021
Read More:
Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com
The Latest
A £1.5 Million Former Bath House That Will NOT Cure Your Depression
Come to the LIVE Distraction episode on Dec. 8
THEY'RE BACK, THEY'RE BACK: Drew and Roth are doing a live Distraction episode in NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Come hang out with them and other Defector staffers at Caveat on the Lower East Side, or watch along on the Caveat livestream. (Pals, check your Nov. 2 newsletter for a discount code.)
Buy Your Tickets Now