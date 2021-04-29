Aaron Rodgers Is All Out Of Gruntlement

Just hours ahead of the draft, I think we all assumed that most current NFL players were relatively gruntled. That was until Schefty dropped a bombshell:

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



There are, per various reports and suppositions, multiple reasons for Aaron Rodgers’s disgruntlement. He’s disgruntled because he’s in the middle of contract negotiations, and because the Packers seem less than inclined to commit to him for basically the remainder of his career. He certainly was not any more gruntled by Green Bay’s drafting of potential replacement Jordan Love last year. It also seems safe to assume that he was significantly ungruntled by the Packers’ continuing inability to surround him with a championship-caliber roster.

For all and sundry reasons, Rodgers’s gruntle status is precipitously low. The Packers, reports ESPN, have had “team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason” in attempts to up his gruntling. The report adds that the Packers have no intention of dealing their gruntle-free franchise quarterback, but that is perhaps difficult to accept at face value, given that Rodgers’s gruntlemeter is flashing “E” right ahead of the draft, the biggest trading weekend on the NFL calendar.

What would upgruntle Rodgers? Surely a move to L.A. where he can do what he really wants to do and host Jeopardy!, but both the Rams and Chargers seem set at QB. You know he’d love to go to Jacksonville and top off his gruntletank with regular trips to his beloved Disney World, but again, Jacksonville is taking Trevor Lawrence.

So perhaps gruntlehood must be sought elsewhere. A trade to the 49ers, perhaps, who we already know are interested in Rodgers’s services—which implies they feel they’re capable of giving him all the gruntling he desires? Or how about a blockbuster deal with Seattle for the similarly disgruntled Russell Wilson, in a splashy challenge trade that could potentially shower gruntlement upon both QBs? That’s right: a Double Regruntling.

Look for further Rodgers updates here at Gruntland.