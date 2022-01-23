Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Your Better-Late-Than-Never Weekend Open Thread Is Here

Billy Haisley
11:26 AM EST on Jan 23, 2022
Kicker Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals follows his game winning kick giving the Bengals a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Sports: They are happening today. Some happened yesterday, too. If you’ve been waiting for a place to talk about the games and/or the other stuff with your pals, you’ve come to the right place!

Billy Haisley

Editor

