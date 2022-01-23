Sports: They are happening today. Some happened yesterday, too. If you’ve been waiting for a place to talk about the games and/or the other stuff with your pals, you’ve come to the right place!
Today's blogs are presented by
A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet
Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More
Defector Up All Night
Your Better-Late-Than-Never Weekend Open Thread Is Here
11:26 AM EST on Jan 23, 2022
Read More:
Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com
The Latest
Please Savor This Clip Of A Half-Frozen Alex Rodriguez Tempting Fate At Lambeau Field
You Will Simply Never Guess Which NBA Goon Wrought Bodily Destruction From A Routine Play
Today's blogs are presented by
A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet
Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More