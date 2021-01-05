Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Watch The DH Needle For Up-To-The-Moment DH Results

Barry Petchesky
January 5, 2021 5:59 pm
Graphic: Dan McQuade

Free agency has been open for 70 days and MLB still has not determined or announced whether National League teams will use a designated hitter in 2021, as they did in 2020. This uncertainty naturally provides headaches for NL teams trying to set their rosters, and for defensively challenged free-agent sluggers and their agents.

We encourage all interested parties to keep an eye on Defector’s DH Needle™, which is receiving real-time data and will display the chances of the NL using a DH next season.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector.

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Watch The DH Needle For Up-To-The-Moment DH Results

Defector Up All Night
Barry Petchesky

K.C. Jones Always Owned The Room

NBA
Charles P. Pierce

The Seven Types Of Shitty NFL Coach

Funbag
Drew Magary

The ‘Autobiography Of Red’ Left Us Considering Volcanoes Very Strongly

Defector Reads A Book
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Giri Nathan
Kelsey McKinney
See more stories