Watch The DH Needle For Up-To-The-Moment DH Results

Free agency has been open for 70 days and MLB still has not determined or announced whether National League teams will use a designated hitter in 2021, as they did in 2020. This uncertainty naturally provides headaches for NL teams trying to set their rosters, and for defensively challenged free-agent sluggers and their agents.

We encourage all interested parties to keep an eye on Defector’s DH Needle™, which is receiving real-time data and will display the chances of the NL using a DH next season.

