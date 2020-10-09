Was Tom Brady Crud Tonight?

Ah, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played a Thursday night game. That means it’s time for a special primetime reading of the Crud Meter.

In the first matchup of Week 5, the Bucs lost to the Chicago Bears, 20-19. Tom Brady was 25-for-41 as he logged a pedestrian 253 passing yards and one touchdown to Mike Evans. He did not throw an interception.

And yet, the Crud Meter is especially high, creeping into the red. How come? Well, in the fourth quarter the Bucs received possession of the ball with a minute and change remaining and no timeouts, allowing for one more drive to try and win the game. During this series, Brady lost track of which down it was. After he threw an incomplete pass to tight end Cameron Brate, the QB believed he still had fourth down, when that play actually had been fourth down.

Tom Brady appears to have thought it was 4th down when in reality it was a turn over on downs. pic.twitter.com/K8hQeASheY — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 9, 2020

This goof was so egregious that even Magic Johnson had to weigh in:

I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. 😧 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020

This error adds an extra heaping of crud onto Brady’s otherwise unremarkable performance. The Crud Meter reflects this.