Urban Meyer Is Not Really Helping His Case Here

6:04 PM EDT on Oct 5, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars wipes his face with a towel during the game against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It was, ah, four or so hours ago that Urban Meyer appeared to be at his lowest point. He’d lost the locker room, his team’s owner had put out a stern if vague statement of chastisement; the walls were closing in. But it’s always darkest right before the dawn, right? Meyer had the whole rest of the season to right things—the entire week ahead of him to win back the trust and respect of his charges—hell, most of the rest of the day to come up with the bon mot to prove that he’s a competent and worthy captain of men. And now Urbs has spoken:

Ah.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. There’s baseball on tonight, the Yankees are the good guys, and you should conduct yourselves accordingly.

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor

