Urban Meyer Is Not Really Helping His Case Here

It was, ah, four or so hours ago that Urban Meyer appeared to be at his lowest point. He’d lost the locker room, his team’s owner had put out a stern if vague statement of chastisement; the walls were closing in. But it’s always darkest right before the dawn, right? Meyer had the whole rest of the season to right things—the entire week ahead of him to win back the trust and respect of his charges—hell, most of the rest of the day to come up with the bon mot to prove that he’s a competent and worthy captain of men. And now Urbs has spoken:

Meyer says it’s up to the team leaders to get everyone back on the same track: “The ownership of this team is with the players.” — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) October 5, 2021

Ah.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. There’s baseball on tonight, the Yankees are the good guys, and you should conduct yourselves accordingly.