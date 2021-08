I will accept that Kyle Kuzma thought it was really cool when Kobe Bryant once said hello to him in a restaurant, and I will grant him the right to relay this story, as if it was really cool and memorable, to others. But I must implore the caretakers of ESPN’s Twitter account to come up with a higher standard for what qualifies as an “amazing” story.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Take it easy!