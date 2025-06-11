Try Hard

It’s so hard to try something new. Maybe you dream of playing guitar, or speaking fluent Spanish. Maybe you want to learn to tap dance or do magic tricks or yodel.

But what if you had a little help?

On Try Hard, Alex Sujong Laughlin helps one ordinary person do the thing they never thought they could do. The process is embarrassing and uncomfortable, but hopefully always worth it. Join us. Be a try hard. We double dog dare you.

Created by Alex Sujong Laughlin and Defector Media.

The first episode drops July 28, 2025. Soon, you'll be able to find Try Hard anywhere you get podcasts.

