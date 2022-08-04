Trevor Penning Simply Loves To Fight His Teammates

As the anthropomorphized visors of the football world love to say, iron sharpens iron. You do not want to enter the NFL season with a dull iron because your guys didn’t get into it enough in training camp. But there is probably a limit to the amount of sharpening a piece of iron can take before it breaks, and if anyone is going to find that limit, it will be Saints rookie Trevor Penning.

Penning, one of the team’s first-round picks in the 2022 Draft, came into the NFL with the explicit goal of beating people up. So I suppose this isn’t altogether surprising, but he’s spent his first NFL training camp getting kicked out of practice for fighting his teammates.

#Saints went full pads today, and first-round pick Trevor Penning no doubt enjoyed the change in training camp. Penning and Payton Turner with some extra curricular activities after the whistle. pic.twitter.com/yzdtZU8Eod — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 1, 2022

The hat-on-a-hat superhelmets that everyone is wearing make these scuffles 40 percent funnier than they would be otherwise. Not content with fighting one teammate per day, Penning doubled up the following day.

Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning continues to make friends with the #Saints defense. First he got into with J.T. Gray, then it was Scott Pachan. pic.twitter.com/BkqpRb08Wd — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 2, 2022

On Wednesday, he apparently also fought Malcolm Roach during the unfilmed part of practice, which finally prompted coach Dennis Allen to kick both guys off the field.

Here's #Saints head coach Dennis Allen talking about kicking Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach out of practice after a scuffle.



NO VIDEO of the fight as it happened during a 'no shooting' portion of the workout. pic.twitter.com/qekSgR6Mgc — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) August 3, 2022

The Saints can’t claim to be surprised by any of this, as Penning earned a real reputation for himself during his college days and the pre-draft process. A litany of scouting reports use the adjective “nasty” to describe his attitude and playing style. In a highlight package showing Penning’s blocking chops during the Senior Bowl, an analyst remarked that his peers “all wanted to fight him.” Any one of those guys who also ended up with the Saints is going to get their wish at some point soon.