Skip to contents
MLB

Tim Tebow’s Baseball Career To Lie Down In Green Pastures

Tom Ley
February 18, 2021 9:11 am
Tim Tebow
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tim Tebow, a formerly great college football player, mostly bad former NFL player, and tremendously bad baseball player, has retired from baseball. He announced his exit from the game yesterday, leaving behind a legacy that is a testament to how eagerly the world will humor a famous guy who is terrible at what he does.

Tebow began his journey with the Mets in 2016, when the team signed him to a minor-league deal that placed him in an instructional league. He hit a home run in his first at-bat in that league, and then spent the next few years pinging around various levels of the Mets’ system while swinging at and missing a lot of pitches. Tebow will finish his career with a .223 batting average in 287 minor-league games. His best stint came in Double-A, where he hit .273/.336/.399 to go along with six homers in 84 games. He fared much worse in Triple-A, where he hit .163/.240/.255 in 77 games.

Tebow’s on-field production was never the point, though. The Mets kept letting him put on a uniform because he was a useful show pony. Every year, Tebow got an invite to the Mets’ Spring Training camp, where he provided the team with a jolt of publicity and surely convinced a few dozen weirdos to make an annual trip to Florida in search of an autograph.

We offer a sincere congratulations to Tebow, who showed the world just how far a handsome celebrity who knows how to semi-competently swing a baseball bat can go in life.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Jacob Markstrom Got Too Antsy For His Own Good

NHL
Lauren Theisen
Jacob Markstrom leaves his net to try and make a save

Fernando Tatis Jr. Makes It Obvious

MLB
Barry Petchesky
SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts after taking a strike during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park on September 14, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland Is Scary

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund scores their side's third goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Sevilla FC and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 17, 2021 in Seville, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.

Tim Tebow’s Baseball Career To Lie Down In Green Pastures

MLB
Tom Ley
Tim Tebow
See more stories