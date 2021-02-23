Skip to contents
Golf

Tiger Woods In Surgery For Leg Injuries After Single-Car Crash

Samer Kalaf
February 23, 2021 3:44 pm
Scene of single-vehicle rollover involving golfer Tiger Woods.
Image via ABC7

Golfer Tiger Woods suffered “multiple leg injuries” when his car crashed Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager Mark Steinberg.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Woods was the only person involved in the single-vehicle rollover. The cause of the crash is unclear. Responders used the jaws of life to remove Woods from the wreck before he was taken to a hospital. Update (5:18 p.m. ET): A fire department source told TMZ that the jaws of life were not needed to remove Woods, and another source said he was alert enough to ask for his manager to pick up his things.

Via CNN’s Ana Cabrera, Woods’s injuries were described as “moderate to critical,” though that doesn’t offer much on his current condition. On Monday, he was filming for GOLFTV at a course with David Spade and Dwyane Wade.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

