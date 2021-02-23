Tiger Woods In Surgery For Leg Injuries After Single-Car Crash

Golfer Tiger Woods suffered “multiple leg injuries” when his car crashed Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager Mark Steinberg.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Woods was the only person involved in the single-vehicle rollover. The cause of the crash is unclear. Responders used the jaws of life to remove Woods from the wreck before he was taken to a hospital. Update (5:18 p.m. ET): A fire department source told TMZ that the jaws of life were not needed to remove Woods, and another source said he was alert enough to ask for his manager to pick up his things.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Via CNN’s Ana Cabrera, Woods’s injuries were described as “moderate to critical,” though that doesn’t offer much on his current condition. On Monday, he was filming for GOLFTV at a course with David Spade and Dwyane Wade.