Hello! Time to start chattin’ with your pals. Have fun out there.
Defector Up All Night
The Weekend Open Thread Has Once Again Arrived
10:19 AM EST on Nov 20, 2021
The Latest
Need More Encouragement To Quit Your Job?
In what is being called "The Great Resignation," tons of people are quitting their jobs. We here at Defector have some experience in this area. Are the people quitting their jobs this year specifically inspired by the example of Defector? Not that we know of. Will we keep riding this wave anyway? You bet. The Quit Your Job hoodie is now available at defectorstore.com, so that you can still pass along this vital message in chillier temperatures. Like all our gear, it’s union made and printed in the United States.
