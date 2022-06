I guess this is technically a Sports Highlight Of The Day, since Australia won today’s World Cup qualifying match against Peru via penalty kicks, but we simply cannot condone the hijinks of Australian keeper Andrew Redmayne. He was subbed into the game before the penalty kicks started, and then he danced around like a frickin’ jagoff before every Peruvian attempt!

THE DANCING WORKED 🕺😂



Redmayne saves the penalty to send Australia to the 2022 FIFA World Cup!pic.twitter.com/7UHEYltCZi — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 13, 2022

You see this guy? You getting a load of this guy?

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.