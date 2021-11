You know how the world works: Paint dries; ice melts; tires roll downhill.

For one minute and 30 seconds, this doubled-up would-be killer of a tire attempted to leapfrog the median and destroy someone’s car. For 90 or so seconds, gravity led it on a tortuous—and nearly torturous—path, yet the center held. I appreciate the commentary and persistence of the driver, who was probably not expecting to have stumbled into a Rubber (2011)-type scenario.

H/t David