Skip to contents
NBA

The Knicks Are Proud Of Their Confusing, Crummy Draft Night

Giri Nathan
3:58 PM EDT on Jun 24, 2022
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The New York Knicks, a bad basketball team without many good players, could have used the 11th pick in the 2022 Draft to select someone who might turn out to be a good player. That would’ve been a satisfying end to the evening, or at least one that preserved some delusional hope. A couple options on the board at pick No. 11 would’ve have met their many needs. Those needs remain unmet.

Trading down a few spots to pick up someone they liked would’ve been fine. Jalen Williams is an intriguing guard with size and vision; AJ Griffin would’ve juiced their pathetic shooting; various bigs could have compensated for Mitchell Robinson’s failure to launch. That didn’t end up happening, either. Alternatively, the Knicks could have made a move up for someone else they liked; several reports suggested that they were trying to pry Jaden Ivey from Detroit. But they didn’t pull it off.

What happened, instead, were three trades, with an impressively boring and unsatisfying net result:

They lost the first-round pick and four seconds. They received three heavily protected future picks, at least one of which seems unlikely to ever convey, because the Wizards suck now and forever. They also shed the expiring Kemba Walker contract that was surely moveable by less painful means. The reason they care about that extra cap space, anyway, is to make a play at Jalen Brunson, an admirable guard who’s played well alongside Luka Doncic and shooters in Dallas. Put him alongside RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, though, and I’m not sure what you get besides a lineup featuring the small, medium, and large version of a muscly guy who can barrel into poor spacing and generate inefficient offense. To top things off, it seems all too possible that Brunson will stay in Dallas, a conference finalist that can pay him more than any other team could, with Mark Cuban happily footing the bill.

In sum, the Knicks spent draft night ditching their lottery pick to get off a small expiring deal, take in draft picks that may never convey, and clear up space for a man who may not sign with them, without another worthy target in free agency. If I spent Thursday evening doing that, I wouldn’t want to talk about it. I’d change the subject to something like the fine weather this Friday in New York City. Knicks president Leon Rose, however, is proud enough of his work to release a statement:

I’m not even mad that Rose called a flurry of wins against tanking or energy-conserving teams “momentum from the end of last season.” He can have that. But he’s sitting there counting up all the picks on his fingers and toes. On his piggly wigglies! C’mon, man. At least Sam Presti has the decency not to do this in public.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Knicks Are Proud Of Their Confusing, Crummy Draft Night

NBA
39Comments
Giri Nathan

Fine, Let’s Talk About Kevin Durant All Summer

NBA
58Comments
Ray Ratto
pride shirts

Two new Defector shirts for Pride Month!

It’s June. Pride month! Like most other companies, Defector is celebrating by selling you stuff. We hired two artists from the queer community, Mattie Lubchansky and Archie Bongiovanni, to design shirts for us (and you!). Available now at defectorstore.com. Made and printed in the USA.
Buy Now

Who Can Actually Get Rid Of Dan Snyder?

NFL
104Comments
Ray Ratto

The Magic Shocked Everyone By Selecting Paolo Banchero First Overall

NBA
149Comments
Patrick Redford

See more stories