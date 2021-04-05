The Cleveland Cavers Has A Nice Ring To It

The guy who made this sign and decided to parade it around at a baseball game today was surely trying to do nothing more than trigger the libs and anyone who roots for the “Noter DUMB Fighting IRISH.” But unfortunately for him, all this sign has done is convince me that the Cleveland Cavers is a great name for a baseball team.

I think, deep down, the sign’s creator knows the truth, too. How else to explain the lovingly crafted logo and design work I am currently looking at? The baseball has a lil’ flashlight on its head! For spelunking! That’s cute as hell.

h/t @peterpattakos