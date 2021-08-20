The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is: Balloon

The early phase of the pandemic made homebodies of us all. Well, those who believed that COVID existed, anyway. Some spent their glut of free time baking bread, others got into knitting, and one person carved out a niche for himself as the TikTok balloon guy (his words, not mine). TikTok user @tuwanrovio applied the principles of volleyball to a balloon and an open playing field. A compelling new sport was born.

The Balloon League has been active since April 2020, though it only came to my attention on Thursday when Mashable’s Tim Marcin posted the latest highlight.

I am not sure the competition committee would deem the ceiling spike a legal move, but when you’ve been ballooning for almost one minute, you have to end the round somehow.