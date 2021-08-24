Skip to contents
Richaun Holmes Releases Official Statement On The Matter Of The Crates

7:32 PM EDT on Aug 24, 2021
Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

Everyone is doing the thing with the crates. Surely by now you have seen several videos of people either heroically scaling and descending the crates, or falling off the crates and severely busting themselves. You have also probably spent a good amount of time wondering if Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes is capable of traversing the crates.

Well, you no longer need to wonder.

This is also the official position of everyone on the Defector staff. We could make it across the crates, but we aren’t doing it. But we could.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

