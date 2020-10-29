Report: “Tony La Russia” “Disturbing”

Tony La Russia.
Tony La Russia’s return to manage was a surprise to committee members who selected him for the Hall of Fame. Jack O’Connell of the BBWAA: “If you’re asking me if that’s disturbing, my answer is yes. We were all assuming his career was finished and the body of work was complete.”— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2020
