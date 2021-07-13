Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Pirates Have Sharts, White Sox Get Smelley

6:19 PM EDT on Jul 13, 2021
MLB Draft 2010
Mike Stobe/Getty

Today, we officially entered the segment of the MLB Draft that my colleague David Roth has dubbed “the silly part.” Warning signs of this shift in tone first appeared when, in the 13th round this afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates took a pitcher named Owen Sharts who … *sigh* … has control problems.

Silly Status was confirmed mere minutes later when, still in the 13th round, the White Sox drafted Sharts’s spiritual brother, Colby Smelley.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Akil Baddoo really deserved to play tonight, didn’t he?

Lauren Theisen

Blog girl. lauren@defector.com

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Pirates Have Sharts, White Sox Get Smelley

Defector Up All Night

Sepp Kuss Becomes The First American In A Decade To Win A Tour de France Stage

Cycling
Defector tank

THE DEFECTOR TANK

The Defector Tank has arrived. This 100% cotton tank top, printed by a unionized workshop, is only available for a limited time. Be the envy of all your friends this summer, or all year round if you're truly committed.
Shop Now

ESPN Has Found The Absolute Worst Way To Talk About The Absolute Coolest Stuff

MLB

Rob Manfred Throws Fans Some Crumbs From The Table

MLB

See more stories