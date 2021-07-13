Pirates Have Sharts, White Sox Get Smelley

Today, we officially entered the segment of the MLB Draft that my colleague David Roth has dubbed “the silly part.” Warning signs of this shift in tone first appeared when, in the 13th round this afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates took a pitcher named Owen Sharts who … *sigh* … has control problems.

Silly Status was confirmed mere minutes later when, still in the 13th round, the White Sox drafted Sharts’s spiritual brother, Colby Smelley.

Akil Baddoo really deserved to play tonight, didn't he?