Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Panthers Accused Of Having The Full Tampa Experience

Barry Petchesky
6:16 PM EDT on May 23, 2022
SUNRISE, FL - MAY 24: Stanley C Panther the Florida Panthers mascot comes down from the catwalk prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the BB&amp;T Center on May 24, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Stanley C Panther
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

What we have here is a classic, unambiguous “Down 3-0 Controversy.” A team need not be literally down 3-0 in a series for one of these to occur. All that is required is that a team be struggling, and that the players go out and have some fun, which is controversial because fun is not allowed to struggling teams. In its broadest terms, the controversial thing at the heart of a Down 3-0 Controversy need not have even happened, as long as enough people want to believe it did.

Members of the Florida Panthers—down, yep, 3-0—may or may not have stayed out late last night at one of Tampa’s world-famous strip clubs. So sayeth some Tampa radio guys.

The implication is that they’re not bummed out enough about being down 3-0 to the Lightning, while simultaneously not getting enough sleep before tonight’s Game 4. I’m not sure if either of these things necessarily follow, but even engaging in that argument is to accept the premises. And Panthers coach Andrew Brunette says it did not happen.

Well, hang on now. OK, so maybe Tampa radio guys aren’t the most unimpeachable source. What if I told you a Miami radio guy confirmed? If the Panthers bow out meekly tonight, it’ll honestly be much less embarrassing if they have the excuse.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Joe Thornton’s in the lineup because he goes to bed right after the evening news and a mug of Ensure.

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Panthers Accused Of Having The Full Tampa Experience

Defector Up All Night
30Comments
Barry Petchesky

The Commanders Bought Some Land In Freaking Patagonia

NFL
80Comments
Albert Burneko

The Defector Rec Line Is Here!

Remember those days when you’d get the big hit in the tee ball game—only to learn it that, as always, game ended in a tie? Relive those memories with Defector Rec, a new line of shirts that captures the feeling of a rec sports league 30-40 years ago. Launching with baseball, basketball, track, hockey and tennis, new shirts will be added each month.
Shop Now

Against All Odds, The Spanish Grand Prix Wasn’t Boring

Racing
35Comments
Kathryn Xu

The Oilers Got What They Wanted

NHL
12Comments
Ray Ratto

See more stories