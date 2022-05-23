Panthers Accused Of Having The Full Tampa Experience

What we have here is a classic, unambiguous “Down 3-0 Controversy.” A team need not be literally down 3-0 in a series for one of these to occur. All that is required is that a team be struggling, and that the players go out and have some fun, which is controversial because fun is not allowed to struggling teams. In its broadest terms, the controversial thing at the heart of a Down 3-0 Controversy need not have even happened, as long as enough people want to believe it did.

Members of the Florida Panthers—down, yep, 3-0—may or may not have stayed out late last night at one of Tampa’s world-famous strip clubs. So sayeth some Tampa radio guys.

BREAKING NEWS on @PatandAaronShow: Sources say several Florida Panthers players were out partying at Tampa strip club until nearly 3 AM. Watch the video for more. #GoBolts #NHL

@PatDonvanRadio @JacobsonOnAir



@PatDonvanRadio @JacobsonOnAir



— 95.3 WDAE & AM 620 (@953WDAE) May 23, 2022

The implication is that they’re not bummed out enough about being down 3-0 to the Lightning, while simultaneously not getting enough sleep before tonight’s Game 4. I’m not sure if either of these things necessarily follow, but even engaging in that argument is to accept the premises. And Panthers coach Andrew Brunette says it did not happen.

Brunette firmly denies the rumor that players were out partying last night.



“I don’t know where that comes from,” he said. “In our universe, probably check your sources.” — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 23, 2022

Well, hang on now. OK, so maybe Tampa radio guys aren’t the most unimpeachable source. What if I told you a Miami radio guy confirmed? If the Panthers bow out meekly tonight, it’ll honestly be much less embarrassing if they have the excuse.

Joe Thornton's in the lineup because he goes to bed right after the evening news and a mug of Ensure.