Soccer

Let’s Give A Big Hand For Emi Martínez!

Dan McQuade
4:11 PM EST on Dec 18, 2022
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates receiving the trophy for best goalkeeper of the tournament after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Manuel Reino Berengui/Defodi Images via Getty Images

Emiliano Martínez was one of the main reasons that Argentina won the 2022 World Cup. The Aston Villa goalkeeper, whom Defector previously called “mercurial and emotional”, saved two shootout penalties against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal, and saved one in today’s match. He also made an incredible kick-save in the the 123rd minute to get the final to a shootout.

“Two crappy shots and [France] leveled,” he said postgame. “They give them another penalty, they scored. Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of.” As a result of doing his thing, Martínez was named the winner of the World Cup’s Golden Glove award. The Golden Glove trophy is pretty funny looking, as it’s just a Giant Hand. Let’s see how Martínez reacted when he got his award.

I’ll try to remember to find a new embed when Twitter and FIFA inevitably kill this video.

On no, indeed. The morality-obsessed New York Post called it a “vulgar gesture.” The Telegraph’s headline was a tad over the top: “Emiliano Martinez shocks watching world with lewd gesture after Argentina’s World Cup win.” I do suppose these are both true.

But what I really want to see, that no other outlet is currently providing you, is a close-up of Martínez’s face from the lead photo on this blog post.

Yup, that’s the face you make when you win the World Cup.

Argentina Went To Hell And Back To Win The World Cup

Dan McQuade

