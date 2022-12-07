Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Josh Reddick Has An Epiphany

Tom Ley
5:42 PM EST on Dec 7, 2022
Josh Reddick
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Do you want to know what journeyman outfielder Josh Reddick, who spent last season playing in the Mexican League, thinks about all the big free-agent signings that have been happening during MLB’s offseason? Well then I have good news:

Josh, my friend, that is exactly right. The closest you ever got to achieving those numbers was during your most productive MLB season in 2012, when you hit .242 and struck out 150 times. You should have just kept doing that! You fool!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. A reliable source has informed me that two members of the commentariat are hard at work putting together a roundup of notable comments from this year, and they would like some help in this quest to remember some comments. So, if you feel like it, send your favorite comments from this year to halleyscomment1@gmail.com and drewbertthompchesky@gmail.com. Onward!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Josh Reddick Has An Epiphany

Defector Up All Night
249Comments
Tom Ley

The UFC’s Treatment Of Its Fighters Created The Conditions For The James Krause Scandal

MMA
16Comments
Patrick Redford

Once Again, Give The Gift Of Blogs (And A Beanie) This Holiday Season

Sports blogs without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference… but WITH a free beanie. Buy your friends and family a one-year gift subscription to Defector and you’ll not only get great blogs, but also a fashionable beanie to match. (We have so many leftover beanies from last year. Please take a beanie.)
Send a Gift Today

What Are The Twitter Files, And Do You Need To Care About Them?

Journalismism
372Comments
Tom Ley

Cody Bellinger Has A Lot Riding On This

MLB
70Comments
Lauren Theisen

See more stories