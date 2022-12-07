Josh Reddick Has An Epiphany

Do you want to know what journeyman outfielder Josh Reddick, who spent last season playing in the Mexican League, thinks about all the big free-agent signings that have been happening during MLB’s offseason? Well then I have good news:

I guess I should have tried to hit .200 and strikeout 150 times a year. Prolly could have made $20 million a year at this point — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) December 7, 2022

Josh, my friend, that is exactly right. The closest you ever got to achieving those numbers was during your most productive MLB season in 2012, when you hit .242 and struck out 150 times. You should have just kept doing that! You fool!

