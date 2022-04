There have been plenty of viral clips over the years depicting two NBA teams playing hilariously bad basketball for several possessions, but what really sets this one apart is the fact that the team committing the most embarrassing gaffes is also the one winning the game by 17 points.

This Knicks-Magic sequence was full of #Shaqtin moments 😅 pic.twitter.com/l4vy9ya8og — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) April 4, 2022

Yep, I think we’ve all had our fill of regular-season basketball.

