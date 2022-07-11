Skip to contents
Rays Week

It’s Rays Week

Tom Ley
8:48 AM EDT on Jul 11, 2022
Illustration by Mattie Lubchansky

It’s been more than a year since we embarked on the smashing success that was Senators Week. Since then we’ve had plenty of time to ask ourselves some important questions. Questions like, Boy, everyone sure loved Senators Week, right? and, Everyone definitely wants us to do this again next year, right? and, It would certainly be in everyone’s best interest to make our second theme week even more strange and inscrutable than our first one, correct? Since you’re a smart and attentive person, you already know that the answer to each of those questions was a resounding, Yes!

So it’s Rays Week. That means that for this week, the bulk of our blogging output will be about all manner of Rays, rays, and possibly even Reys. Certainly there will be blogs about everyone’s favorite baseball team in Tampa, cool sea creatures, and fellas (both real and fictional) named Ray. And of course there will be some time to celebrate Ray Ratto, our very own Ray. (The first wise-ass who asks, Isn’t every week on this site technically Rays Week given how much more Ratto writes than the rest of you? gets punched in the arm.)

OK, Rays Week begins now!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Turns Out ‘Ray Donovan’ Isn’t A Cop Show

Rays Week
13Comments
Dan McQuade

How Seattle Fell In Love With The Worst Hitter On A Doomed Expansion Team

Rays Week
20Comments
Lauren Theisen
Normal Gossip

The Secret's Out: There's Normal Gossip Merch

You DID hear it from us! Normal Gossip t-shirts and tote bags are now available in the merch shop.
Shop Now

Stingrays Can Do Math. But Why Would They?

Rays Week
52Comments
Sabrina Imbler

The Best All-Stars Are The “We Had To Pick A Guy” All-Stars

MLB
98Comments
Ray Ratto

See more stories