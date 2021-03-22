Skip to contents
NBA

It Is Demoralizing To Watch Danny Green Cook

Giri Nathan
March 22, 2021 5:59 pm
Danny Green celebrates a made three-pointer in a Sixers win over the Knicks.
Elsa/Getty Images

Danny Green is clearly doing a whole lot right. He received his first ring with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and is presently on a quest to win his third consecutive title with three different teams. After starting his career on the margins of the NBA, he now makes $15 million a year on its very best teams at age 33. Decent-to-excellent perimeter defense and a career 39 percent from three have allowed Green to live a role player’s career to the fullest. Nicely done, Danny. That said, I despise every second I’ve ever spent watching him prosecute his stiff, raggedy brand of basketball.

Danny Green will forget how to make his arm perform the component movements of a layup, and try to recreate it from a 20-year-old memory, after he’s already left the ground. He has never seen ball movement he couldn’t constipate. His game is more premeditated than murder in the first-degree. If he takes the over on 1.5 dribbles, there will be blood. Green is the best living basketball player who semi-regularly looks like he has never played the sport before. Even the sight of his jump shot haunts me, how he holds his frozen talon of a follow-through and thuds onto his wide-set feet for a leaden second. There is not a scrap of connective tissue to his game, no intuition, just the “D” stapled directly onto the “3” with nothing else in between. Danny Green is a direct response to the market forces of the pace-and-space NBA, as joyless and narrowly defined as a financial instrument, and there is no undefended hoop he couldn’t miss.

So while there was a lot to hate about the New York Knicks’ 101-100 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, not least the ticky-tack foul call on Julius Randle that let Tobias Harris shoot the game-sealing free throws, the enduring image in my brain is Green briefly cosplaying as Steph Curry. Green started his shooting performance with this airballed three, then a leaden floater, then a mangled layup. This is his natural state, where he should remain.

Danny Green is not supposed to “cook” off the dribble and pop a free-throw-line floater to send the game to overtime. This is against God.

Danny Green’s purpose is to stand ankle-deep in concrete, ready to receive a crosscourt bullet from LeBron James or Ben Simmons, so he can mechanically ferry the ball into the basket before a defender has wandered within 15 feet of him. Those are the three-pointers he’s supposed to make. Not this kind:

So, yes, the Sixers overcame some of the most physical and resourceful defense the Knicks have played this millennium because Danny Green decided he was going to swish off-the-dribble stepbacks with R.J. Barrett smothering his entire field of vision. They have now won 15 straight against New York.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

It Is Demoralizing To Watch Danny Green Cook

NBA
Giri Nathan
Danny Green celebrates a made three-pointer in a Sixers win over the Knicks.

