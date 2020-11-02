Hungarian Hockey Man Flings Himself Through The Glass

Think of the great hockey goal celebrations. Bobby Orr’s leap. Tiger Williams riding the stick. Artem Anisimov sniping the Lightning. Theo Fleury sliding into the boards… Márkó Csollák yeeting himself out of the rink.

Wait for it. Celebration of the Year. 😂



Via: hockeyhungary/IG pic.twitter.com/i1yByMqcZh — #ThankYouDoc (@NHLonNBCSports) November 2, 2020

Csollák, an 18-year-old defenseman, celebrated the game’s first goal by testing the tensile strength of the plexiglass. Thankfully, the photographer who you see in the video got a series of great shots. And before you email me: Csollák’s MAC HKB Újbuda won Sunday’s game, 4-3.

