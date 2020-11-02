Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Hungarian Hockey Man Flings Himself Through The Glass

Barry Petchesky
November 2, 2020 6:28 pm
Hockey Hungary

Think of the great hockey goal celebrations. Bobby Orr’s leap. Tiger Williams riding the stick. Artem Anisimov sniping the Lightning. Theo Fleury sliding into the boards… Márkó Csollák yeeting himself out of the rink.

Csollák, an 18-year-old defenseman, celebrated the game’s first goal by testing the tensile strength of the plexiglass. Thankfully, the photographer who you see in the video got a series of great shots. And before you email me: Csollák’s MAC HKB Újbuda won Sunday’s game, 4-3.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Tonight, football; tomorrow, some other stuff.

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor of Defector

