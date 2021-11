Well, well, well. If it isn’t Thanksgiving. If it isn’t time to watch some horrible football. If it isn’t to time write internet posts while you watch horrible football and celebrate Thanksgiving.

We’re going to be in low-power mode for the next few days, but fear not: there will be some fun posts for you to read on the website. When you get tired of reading those, just come back here to make jokes with your internet pals.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector.