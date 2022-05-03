Here Are Some Abortion Funds You Can Donate To

On Monday night, Politico published a draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case in which the court is to rule on the legality of of the state of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The court heard oral arguments in the case in December, and has not yet issued its ruling. The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, indicates that when the court does rule, it will overturn Roe v. Wade, thus repealing the federal constitutional protection of abortion rights that has existed since 1973.

Barring significant changes to the court’s opinion between now and when its ruling becomes official, abortion will soon become illegal in many states throughout the country. Several states have already passed legislation that effectively bans abortions, and those laws will only be strengthened by the court’s decision. Other state legislatures will take the court’s ruling as a signal to craft their own anti-choice laws, ensuring that people who live in those states will no longer have the right to forgo forced births. If Roe is overturned, it will no longer be possible for millions of people in this country to have a safe, legal abortion unless they can afford to travel to a state where the procedure has not been outlawed.

There are abortion funds throughout the country which exist for the purpose of providing financial support to people who do not otherwise have the means to seek out a legal abortion. Below is a list of such funds to which you can donate money. The first link leads to a compendium of abortion funds from every state in the country, and the ones that follow lead to individual funds that have been established in states where the legislature has demonstrated an open hostility to abortion rights.

National Network Of Abortion Funds

Yellowhammer Fund (Alabama)

Abortion Fund of Arizona

Arkansas Abortion Support Network

Access Reproductive Care Southeast (Georgia)

Northwest Abortion Access Fund (Idaho)

All Options Hoosier Abortion Fund

Kentucky Health Justice Network

New Orleans Abortion Fund

Reclaim Project MI WIN Fund (Michigan)

Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund

Missouri Abortion Fund

Abortion Access Fund (Nebraska)

North Dakota Women in Need Abortion Access Fund

Women Have Options (Ohio)

Roe Fund (Oklahoma)

South Dakota Access For Every Woman

Fund Texas Choice

Utah Abortion Fund

Holler Health Justice (West Virginia)

Women’s Medical Fund (Wisconsin)

Chelsea’s Fund (Wyoming)

Black Feminists Fighting Abortion Bans and Advancing Reproductive Justice