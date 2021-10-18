Evander Kane Suspended 21 Games For, Uh, Something

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been held out of the lineup for the team’s first two games amid an NHL investigation into allegations by his estranged wife that he abused her, and that he submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league announced the results of its investigation today, saying it could not substantiate the abuse claims, but that it found “an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol.”

Kane will be suspended for 21 games without pay for that violation, the nature of which the NHL did not elaborate on—but it’s not that hard to read between the lines.

21 matchs de suspension pour Evander Kane qui a utilisé de faux documents relié au vaccin pour contrer le Covid-19. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 18, 2021

Kane will not appeal the suspension, and released a statement through the NHLPA apologizing for the “mistake.” The Sharks’ statement also clears up nothing, either because HIPAA is real or because they know we know what’s up and there’s no need to say it.. The suspension may not be the end of this though; using a fake CDC card is illegal, and depending on the state, potentially a felony. Good thing for certain athletes that other sports leagues aren’t checking cards too closely!

Recommended Fake Vaccine Cards Are A Real Problem For The NFL

Thanks for your continued support of Defector. Pick your poison.