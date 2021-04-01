Dumb Homer, Fun Homer

Baseball is back, baby. And what do we want to see? Awe-inspiring feats of athleticism? No! We want the stupid, silly shit. Luckily, we got both today.

Please enjoy this sequence from today’s Dodgers-Rockies game, in which Cody Bellinger managed to hit a ball over the fence that somehow resulted in him being called out and credited with an RBI single. Yes, it’s very hard to explain how this happened, so just see for yourself:

One of the craziest moments you'll see at a baseball game



Cody Bellinger hits a two-run home run, but with Justin Turner running back to first base and Bellinger passing him, it officially becomes a single instead and Bellinger is out pic.twitter.com/dzB9yIHghZ — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) April 1, 2021

And now for the silly stuff:

Pablo Sandoval 111.5 mph home run szn pic.twitter.com/fdbttYqPoJ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 1, 2021

Yes! Hell yes!

