Dumb Homer, Fun Homer

Tom Ley
April 1, 2021 6:14 pm
Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Baseball is back, baby. And what do we want to see? Awe-inspiring feats of athleticism? No! We want the stupid, silly shit. Luckily, we got both today.

Please enjoy this sequence from today’s Dodgers-Rockies game, in which Cody Bellinger managed to hit a ball over the fence that somehow resulted in him being called out and credited with an RBI single. Yes, it’s very hard to explain how this happened, so just see for yourself:

And now for the silly stuff:

Yes! Hell yes!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Enjoy the rest of tonight’s games.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

