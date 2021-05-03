Skip to contents
Due To Popular Demand, Here Is Your Monday Night Jets-Sens Open Thread

Samer Kalaf
May 3, 2021 6:50 pm
Nick Paul #13 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his first period goal during an NHL game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre on April 14, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

The first day of Senators Week has drawn to a close, and what better way to conclude the day than with tonight’s game between the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators? The last time these two teams faced off, on April 14, the Jets won 3-2, although currently they’re on a six-game losing streak. The Sens will be looking for revenge, as well as their 20th win of the season.

Use the comments section below to chat about this marquee matchup featuring two squads from the North Division. For more information on how to watch this game, check your local listings, as I will not be doing that for you.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. There will be more Senators/Senators coverage in the coming days. Whether you perceive that as a reward or a threat is up to you.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

