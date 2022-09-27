Dolphins Special Teams Coach Doesn’t Find Butt Punt As Funny As You Do

The Dolphins won Sunday, beating the Bills 21-19. They are the only undefeated team in the AFC, just one of two left in the league. Tua Tagovailoa looks great when he’s not dealing with what the team says is not a concussion. He even looked fine after his, ah, lower back injury.
But we all know there is just one play defining the Dolphins’ season so far: The butt punt. Despite Miami’s upset over the Bills, the butt punt was the enduring image of the game. Miami punter Thomas Morstead tried to punt the ball in the fourth quarter. It immediately hit Trent Sherfield in the ass, went high up in the air and out of the back of the end zone for a safety. It was the funniest safety on Sunday, a day full of them. Even local news morning shows were making fun of it.
Miami special teams coordinator Danny Crossman is not laughing. Not at all. He talked with reporters today.
Well. Some people just don’t have much of a sense of humor, I guess.