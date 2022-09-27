Dolphins Special Teams Coach Doesn’t Find Butt Punt As Funny As You Do

The Dolphins won Sunday, beating the Bills 21-19. They are the only undefeated team in the AFC, just one of two left in the league. Tua Tagovailoa looks great when he’s not dealing with what the team says is not a concussion. He even looked fine after his, ah, lower back injury.

But we all know there is just one play defining the Dolphins’ season so far: The butt punt. Despite Miami’s upset over the Bills, the butt punt was the enduring image of the game. Miami punter Thomas Morstead tried to punt the ball in the fourth quarter. It immediately hit Trent Sherfield in the ass, went high up in the air and out of the back of the end zone for a safety. It was the funniest safety on Sunday, a day full of them. Even local news morning shows were making fun of it.

From now on, I will be calling the butt punt a “pretty rare play.”

Miami special teams coordinator Danny Crossman is not laughing. Not at all. He talked with reporters today.

Fins special teams coach Danny Crossman, on whether he can find any amusement in butt punt 48 hours later, because Dolphins won: "Absolutely zero amusement and a 100 percent critical mistake that has an opportunity to possibly lose a game. It never will get a smile from me." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 27, 2022

Well. Some people just don’t have much of a sense of humor, I guess.