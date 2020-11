The 2020 NBA Draft is nigh, and every NBA fan’s imagination is running rampant. Lately I’ve been jolting awake in the middle of the night, mouth parched, wondering what would happen if James Wiseman were drafted by the Golden State Warriors, a professional basketball team. Does he intend to block shots, rebound, run the floor, and guard his position, if selected? And has he envisioned this? Mercifully, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears has the scoop:

James Wiseman envisions himself blocking shots, rebounding, running the floor and guarding his position for the Warriors, if selected. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 16, 2020

Thank you so much, Marc.