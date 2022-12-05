Skip to contents
College Football

Deion Sanders Meets New Players, Tells Them To Get Lost

Tom Ley
10:43 AM EST on Dec 5, 2022
Deion Sanders introduced as CU Buffs head coach
Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Deion Sanders still has to coach the Jackson State Tigers in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17, but he used this past weekend as an opportunity to introduce himself at his new workplace, the University of Colorado, where he will become the school’s next head football coach. Sanders arrived in Boulder on a private jet, sat for an introductory press conference on campus, and then held a brief meeting with a group of the 1-11 Buffaloes’ current players. He made quite an impression.

Sanders’s personal social media team, which is headed up by one of his sons, Deion Sanders Jr., released about 15 minutes of video footage from Sanders’s meeting with the players. His goal during the meeting seemed to be convincing as many of the players in the room as possible to quit the team.

“We got a few positions already taken care of, because I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis,” Sanders said, referring to the fact that he had just finished introducing his son and current Jackson State quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, as Colorado’s new starting quarterback during his press conference. “I’m coming, and when I get here, it’s gonna be change. So I want you all to get ready, to go ahead and jump in that portal, and do whatever you’re going to get, because the more of you jump in, the more room we make.”

That message was punctuated by a grimly comedic scene, in which Sanders made the players whom he had just essentially described as clowns who need to get the hell off his team join him in a little motivational chant:

If this strikes you as a poor way to go about inspiring the current members of the CU football team, that’s because the show Sanders put on yesterday wasn’t really for them. Sanders knows as well as anyone that his ability to turn around the program quickly will largely depend on his ability to recruit, and the point of publicly releasing a video like this is to send a signal to players at other Power 5 schools who might be enticed to transfer to Boulder.

It’s certainly not the worst plan, though there is some risk involved in making it so public. If Sanders comes in, bins half the roster, installs his son as the starting quarterback, and the Buffs still play like shit next year? That would be a tough look.

Recommended

Deion Sanders Is Like Any Other College Football Coach

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Deion Sanders Meets New Players, Tells Them To Get Lost

College Football
31Comments
Tom Ley

There’s A Place For Cheaters In The Hall Of Fame

MLB
90Comments
Barry Petchesky

Once Again, Give The Gift Of Blogs (And A Beanie) This Holiday Season

Sports blogs without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference… but WITH a free beanie. Buy your friends and family a one-year gift subscription to Defector and you’ll not only get great blogs, but also a fashionable beanie to match. (We have so many leftover beanies from last year. Please take a beanie.)
Send a Gift Today

Deshaun Watson Returns And The Browns Win Without Him

NFL
129Comments
Samer Kalaf

A.J. Brown Wrecked His Old Team

NFL
27Comments
Dan McQuade

See more stories