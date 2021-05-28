Defector Says Goodbye To A Guy

Today we say goodbye to Andrew Flax, a fine young man who has been working on our operations team since shortly after our launch, and must now leave us to return to the corporate world from whence he came. Andrew did a lot to help us make this business actually work, but most of you are probably familiar with his spirited contributions to our various Twitch streams. He will be missed!

To honor Andrew on his last day, we share with all of you a short snippet of video in which he stars, and which brings the entire workday to a screeching halt every time it is mentioned or put into Slack.

This UNMASKED SICKO accosted us at a local restaurant.



Twitter, don’t let him get away with it.



MAKE THIS GO VIRAL!!! pic.twitter.com/ou5Dqmg6Iu — big Nalgene user (@voxcriticizer) May 10, 2021

They call Defector “25 Guys” when Andrew leaves the company.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Enjoy the long weekend!