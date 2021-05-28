Skip to contents
Defector Says Goodbye To A Guy

Tom Ley
5:46 PM EDT on May 28, 2021
That's Andrew.

Today we say goodbye to Andrew Flax, a fine young man who has been working on our operations team since shortly after our launch, and must now leave us to return to the corporate world from whence he came. Andrew did a lot to help us make this business actually work, but most of you are probably familiar with his spirited contributions to our various Twitch streams. He will be missed!

To honor Andrew on his last day, we share with all of you a short snippet of video in which he stars, and which brings the entire workday to a screeching halt every time it is mentioned or put into Slack.

They call Defector “25 Guys” when Andrew leaves the company.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Enjoy the long weekend!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

