Defector Podcasts

Drew Magary and David Roth host The Distraction podcast each week.

Namedropping is for anyone who instinctively spells out their name after saying it, shares a name with a war criminal, or chose a new name because they were done with their original one. Or maybe you're just interested in names and what they say or don't say about us. Hosted by Defector's Giri Nathan and Samer Kalaf.

Normal Gossip delivers juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip about people you'll never know and never meet. Host Kelsey McKinney discusses reader-submitted comedic gossip with guests, diving into the lives and decisions of complete strangers. The second-hand truth really is stranger than fiction.

You can find Normal Gossip on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and anywhere else you get podcasts.

