Tonight kicks off the first of two days of Defector birthday festivities! On Thursday, if you’re vaccinated and in Brooklyn, you can come to our live party. But tonight, anybody who’s anywhere in the world can join us on Twitch as we bring you staff interviews, special guests, and the return of Remembering Some Guys videos.

The stream starts at 7 p.m. ET. Follow this link to watch. And as always, thank you for your continued support of Defector.