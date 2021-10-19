Skip to contents
WNBA

The Sky Seized Their Championship Window And Championship Door

Maitreyi Anantharaman
4:21 PM EDT on Oct 19, 2021
Screenshot: WGN News

The Phoenix Mercury’s baffling fourth-quarter choke against the Chicago Sky in the deciding game of the WNBA Finals on Sunday was already kind of funny on its own, but Diana Taurasi made the situation a bit funnier. After congratulating the champions and leaving the court, she reportedly returned to the visitors’ locker room at Chicago’s arena and vented her post-loss frustration by “slamming the door multiple times,” women’s basketball site The Next reported. A photo accompanying that story showed the door had been cracked pretty badly down the middle. The Mercury players ducked their postgame media availability on Sunday, but held a session Monday evening back in Phoenix, where Taurasi would only say, “There were a lot of doors in there.”

Perhaps you are familiar with the “Roman triumph,” in which ancient Roman military guys would parade the spoils of war through … I guess, Rome? In attendance at the Sky’s championship rally and parade today was a collection of Chicago celebrities: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chance the Rapper, and, beside the DJ at stage right, the door.

This token of victory has seen better days, but it’s good to see it up and about.

Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff writer.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Ajax Is Too Loaded To Take Lightly

Soccer
22Comments
Luis Paez-Pumar

The Sky Seized Their Championship Window And Championship Door

WNBA
29Comments
Maitreyi Anantharaman

Unleash Your Inner Clump Dog

Are you ready to bite some kneecaps? Are you ready to get down in the clumps and eat dirt in the name of GLORY? Well you better be, if you want to call yourself worthy of this shirt. Otherwise you’re a finesse reader and we have no use for you.
Shop Now

25 Years Ago, The Clippers Came Closer To Moving To Anaheim Than Anyone Knew

NBA
32Comments
Louis Keene

I Am Politely Asking TV Broadcasters To Stop Reading Tweets On Air

Funbag
470Comments
Drew Magary

See more stories