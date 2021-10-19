The Sky Seized Their Championship Window And Championship Door

The Phoenix Mercury’s baffling fourth-quarter choke against the Chicago Sky in the deciding game of the WNBA Finals on Sunday was already kind of funny on its own, but Diana Taurasi made the situation a bit funnier. After congratulating the champions and leaving the court, she reportedly returned to the visitors’ locker room at Chicago’s arena and vented her post-loss frustration by “slamming the door multiple times,” women’s basketball site The Next reported. A photo accompanying that story showed the door had been cracked pretty badly down the middle. The Mercury players ducked their postgame media availability on Sunday, but held a session Monday evening back in Phoenix, where Taurasi would only say, “There were a lot of doors in there.”

Perhaps you are familiar with the “Roman triumph,” in which ancient Roman military guys would parade the spoils of war through … I guess, Rome? In attendance at the Sky’s championship rally and parade today was a collection of Chicago celebrities: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chance the Rapper, and, beside the DJ at stage right, the door.

Yeah, that’s the door Diana Taurasi allegedly broke at Wintrust. pic.twitter.com/hI5inu0fZM — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) October 19, 2021

This token of victory has seen better days, but it’s good to see it up and about.